WATCH: Kim Kardashian West Done Having Kids After Self-Quarantine With Family

Kim Kardashian West says after being self-quarantined with her family she is done having children. She recently appeared on The View remotely from home. She said, “Being at home with four kids, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough. It’s really tough.” Her children range from six years old to 10 months.

She did say she appreciates the family bonding and has a new found respect for teachers and school administrators after home schooling her children during the pandemic.

Source: people.com

