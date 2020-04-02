Indianapolis mayor extends ‘stay at home’ order through May 1

The ‘stay at home’ order for Indianapolis and Marion County has been extended through May 1, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, extended the order, which had been set to expire April 6. The order includes a “warning” travel status, the highest level of local travel emergency, and continues the order to close all non-essential business activity.

Read the full story here.

Source: RTV6

Also On 106.7 WTLC: