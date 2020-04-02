Chuck D Denies Firing Flav, Talks New Music

Wait…WHAT!?

Chuck D is backtracking after firing co-member of Public Enemy, Flavor Flav. The hip-hop legend sat down recently with Talib Kweli and People’s’ Party to talk about the messy fiasco and said Flav could, in reality, never be fired. The apparent feud stemmed from Flavor’s reps issuing a cease and desist letter to Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign following news that Chuck D was going to perform at one of his rallies. Chuck D went on to reveal that the now-non-feuding duo actually have new music in the works. The upcoming album’s lead single, “Food as a Machine Gun,” is out right now.

I guess that you don’t…’Believe The Hype’ after all.

(Source–The Source)

