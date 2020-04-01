Tips For Grocery Shopping During The COVID19 Pandemic

According to Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, leave the non-perishable foods outside for three days so the virus has a chance to die off. The remainder of foods need to be cleaned inside.

All fruits and vegetables should be washed with soapy water for 20 seconds. Throw away the all packaging on boxed goods. Sanitize everything your bring home for the store afterward.

Experts also recommend to head to the grocery store early in the day when there is less foot traffic.

Source: foodandwine.com

