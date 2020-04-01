National
WATCH: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo explains why tough love can help keep seniors safe

Hours after CNN anchor Chris Cuomo confirmed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed just how important tough love could be in preventing the spread of the disease.

During a Tuesday press conference, Andrew Cuomo told media members that just two weeks ago, his mother had been taking regular trips to his brother’s house. The governor said that his mother was lonely during quarantine and wanted to be near her family.

