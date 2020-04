Rihanna is expanding her success Fenty brand. As a Fenty user this is exciting news to hear that a Fenty Skincare line is coming soon. RiRi broke the news during her recent interview with British Vogue. She didn’t give a release date we will keep you posted on when the line drops.

Check out Rihanna’s full interview here.

Source: https://www.vogue.co.uk/

