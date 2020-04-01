Employee at Amazon facility in Indianapolis tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — An employee at an Amazon facility in Indianapolis has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed in a statement.

Amazon issued the following statement about the positive test:

We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.

The company has posted about the measures it is taking to protect employees and partners in a post on the Amazon blog.

A company spokesman said the company will alert any associate who had close contact with this person and ask them to not return to the site and self-quarantine for 14 days. Amazon said they will pay those associates for their time at home.

