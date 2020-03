Netflix and ESPN have moved up the airing of the documentary on NBA legend Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls. “The Last Dance” will air over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19th featuring two hours each night. The documentary was to coincide with the NBA Finals. Yet due the cancelation of the NBA season because of the Coronavirus execs sped up the airing.

Source: espn.com

