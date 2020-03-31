The Weeknd’s “After Hours” Debuts At Number One

The Weeknd is back on top of the charts once again. On Sunday, Billboard announced that the Canadian artist’s album “After Hours” debuted at Number One with a whopping 444-thousand album units. The total marks the biggest week for an album in 2020 and the biggest sales week for an R&B album since Beyonce’s Lemonade was released in 2016. The feat is even more impressive considering After Hours is only 14 tracks long and has no features. “After Hours” is the Weeknd’s third consecutive number one album and fourth number one overall.

