No stranger to television, Drake is ready to roll up his sleeves to produce “The 48 Laws of Power” series along side Jason Shrier and Zack Hayden. In line with the show’s title, there will be 48 episodes that will focus on each law. Drake will produce the episode that highlights all 48 laws. The show is based on the book written by Robert Green’s published in 1998.

Source: pulse.ng

Also On 106.7 WTLC: