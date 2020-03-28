Revision To Stimulus Bill Allows More To Get Coronavirus Checks

More low-income Americans will be able to receive a 12-hundred-dollar coronavirus check because of a last-minute revision to the stimulus package. Congress passed a two-trillion-dollar economic recovery package this week that included one-time payments of up to 12-hundred dollars to most Americans who filed tax returns last year, with a 600-dollar minimum payment to those with little income tax liability. After a last-minute revision to the bill Friday, Americans with little or no tax liability will now be able to get 12-hundred dollars. To qualify, they must have filed a tax return in the past two years.

(Source-CNN)

