Friend of the show, Dr. MJ Collier discussing the latest on coronavirus. He touches bases on why black men may be dying at a higher rate from the virus and why you should stop taking pain medicine if you’re having COVID 19 symptoms.

Tune in to the show every weekday to get the latest coronavirus updates.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Says Black Men Are Dying At A Higher Rate [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

@IndiaMonee

Also On 106.7 WTLC: