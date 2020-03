All the fun of Mardi Gras is coming back to haunt New Orleans. The city is on track to become the nation’s new coronavirus epicenter. About a million-a-half tourists celebrated during January 6th through February 25th. Doctors fear that’s how it started spreading. Louisiana has 23-hundred cases and 83 deaths. The governor warns if people don’t stay home there won’t be enough medical workers or ventilators for all the infected.

(Source-NBCNews)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: