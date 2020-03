Dr. Dre is making history once again. The Library of Congress announced yesterday that Dre’s first solo album, “The Chronic,” has been inducted into their National Recording Registry. The honor comes a few months after Dre was recognized by the Recording Academy for his legendary skills behind the boards. The album was inducted alongside records from other iconic artists like Selena, the Village People, Tina Turner and Whitney Houston.

(Source–CNN)

