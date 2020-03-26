We’re Open: Steak ‘n Shake to give discounted meals to coronavirus essential workers

Steak ‘n Shake announced Thursday it will provide discounted meals for all essential workers during the coronavirus crisis through April 7. Essential workers will receive 20% off any steakburger or fries meal. All essential workers have to do is show a job ID, such as a business card, badge or name tag to Steak ‘n Shake staff to get the discount.
Essential workers in the following industries are included:
Doctors
Nurses
Healthcare providers and hospital staff, including maintenance and custodial workers
Police and law enforcement agencies;
EMT, local 911 and fire departments;
Pharmacy/drugstore;
Grocery store workers and food distributors;
Custodian and facilities maintainers;
Local government officials;
Bank managers and tellers;
Restaurant workers;
Television and newspaper staffers;
Cashiers, stockroom and loading dock workers;
Food banks and soup kitchens;
City sanitation workers;
IT companies
Transit workers (airports, trains, subways);
Mail and package delivery services including the U.S. Postal Service, Fedex and UPS.
