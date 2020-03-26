Indiana National Guard ready to move critical medical supplies

INDIANAPOLIS — Members on the Indiana National Guard will be at the Stout Field guard facility in Indianapolis Thursday on a very important assignment.

They will be unloading trucks full of medical supplies that will go to Indiana hospitals in need of the gloves, masks, gowns and face shields used by health care workers treating COVID-19 patients. Indiana State Police and the Department of Transportaton will be assisting in getting the supplies to hospitals.

As of Thursday, the state reported 477 cases of the virus in Indiana, a number that is expected to increase in coming days.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the supplies come from a federal stockpile and arrived in “four or five trucks this week.” “We have received our second allotment of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile and we’re currently working through a plan to distribute that in the next few days,” Dr. Box said at a media briefing by Governor Eric Holcomb Wednesday.

