Black Tony has excuses for days. The thing about radio is, we have the ability to work from home, too!
RELATED: Black Tony Creates A Filter That’ll Help People Avoid Getting Sick
RELATED: Quarantine Meals – Instant Pot BBQ Ribs Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus
15 photos Launch gallery
List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus
1. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-191 of 15
2. Andy Cohen2 of 15
3. Harvey Weinstein3 of 15
4. Idris Elba4 of 15
5. Kevin Durant5 of 15
6. Marcus Smart6 of 15
7. Rudy Gobert7 of 15
8. Tom Hanks8 of 15
9. Rita Wilson9 of 15
10. Donovan Mitchell10 of 15
11. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari11 of 15
12. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton12 of 15
13. Olga Kurylenko13 of 15
14. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju14 of 15
15. Sean Payton15 of 15
Black Tony Says He’s Not Working Because He’s In Quarantine, Waiting For Trump’s Check [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com