RESOURCE: Pop-up food distribution sites to help families during COVID-19 crisis open this week

Produce and dairy items will be available three days this week at pop-up food distribution sites throughout the city to help families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information from the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety, three distribution sites will be open from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

The sites are located at Hovey Street Church of Christ at 2338 Hovey St., Barnes United Methodist Church at 900 W. 30th St. and Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 1301 N. Goodlet Ave.

The Office of Public Health and Safety worked with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Midwest Food Bank, B4UFALL and the three churches to organize the distribution sites.

Source: theindychannel.com

