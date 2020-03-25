WATCH: John Legend Performs “Action” on At Home Edition of Fallon

Watch John Legend Perform ‘Actions’ on At-Home Edition of ‘Fallon’

The new normal is at-home entertainment and fans of John Legend got to see his “Actions” in a video chat with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon and Legend caught up on their quarantine life while sharing the struggles of not being able to leave home to work.

Legend called his upcoming album his “sexiest to date.”

Ironically, ”Actions” samples “The Edge” by David McCallum, which also was sampled by Dr. Dre for his 2000 hit, “The Next Episode.”

Watch here –> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_RgpnAZl1k#action=share

What do you think of John Legend’s new song, “Actions?”

Source: The Tonight Show’s Youtube Page and Rollingstones.com

