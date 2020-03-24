Indy
RESOURCE: Indiana University provides free Wi-Fi in parking lots at campuses around state

COVID-19 emergency in Bloomington, US

Indiana University will provide free Wi-Fi access in parking lots at its campus around the state for students, faculty, staff and people who do not have internet access due to library and business closures.

According to a news release from the university, IU’s Information Technology Services networks division set up hot spots so users can access the internet from their cars while maintaining social distancing.

The Wi-Fi hot spot locations include:

  • IU Bloomington: Orange lot between Memorial Stadium and Assembly Hall. (Zone B has the best connectivity, although users may be able to connect in zones A and C as well.)
  • IUPUI: Lot 92, N. Blackford St.
  • IU East: Tom Raper Hall parking lot.
  • IU Kokomo: Main Building, Havens lot next to the Well House.
  • IU Northwest: Moraine Student Center, parking lot 2.
  • IU South Bend: Student Activities Center parking lot.
  • IU Southeast: Knobview Hall, Hickory parking lot.
  • IUPUC: Campus Center, Arnold Street parking lot.

