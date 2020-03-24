RESOURCE: Indiana University provides free Wi-Fi in parking lots at campuses around state

Indiana University will provide free Wi-Fi access in parking lots at its campus around the state for students, faculty, staff and people who do not have internet access due to library and business closures.
According to a news release from the university, IU’s Information Technology Services networks division set up hot spots so users can access the internet from their cars while maintaining social distancing.
The Wi-Fi hot spot locations include:
- IU Bloomington: Orange lot between Memorial Stadium and Assembly Hall. (Zone B has the best connectivity, although users may be able to connect in zones A and C as well.)
- IUPUI: Lot 92, N. Blackford St.
- IU East: Tom Raper Hall parking lot.
- IU Kokomo: Main Building, Havens lot next to the Well House.
- IU Northwest: Moraine Student Center, parking lot 2.
- IU South Bend: Student Activities Center parking lot.
- IU Southeast: Knobview Hall, Hickory parking lot.
- IUPUC: Campus Center, Arnold Street parking lot.
