Good News: Rihanna Buys $700K Worth Of Ventilators For Barbados As COVID-19 Cases Rise

On the heels of her $5 million donation to the United States, Africa and the Caribbean, Rihanna has now donated over $700,000 worth of ventilators to her home country of Barbados. Rihanna, who is the ambassador for Barbados, has been putting money into those areas affected by COVID-19. The singer, who is the richest female in the world and is worth $600 million, was recognized by Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who said Rihanna’s donation amounts to $1.4 million in the country’s currency. Barbados doesn’t have a high number of COVID-19 cases but the potential for that to change is possible.

Source: https://urbanislandz.com/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: