This time it’s for real. Childish Gambino, aka, Donald Glover, has dropped a new album. It’s been a week since the rapper gave fans a taste of his upcoming project and now it’s here for everyone. The 12-track album is titled 3.15.20 and the vast majority of the songs don’t come with a title, just a timestamp. 3.15.20 is available for streaming across all platforms.

(Source-Variety)

