Need a job? These places are hiring Immediately in central Indiana

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, many places have been forced to close under mandate from city, state and federal governments — but there are also hundreds of places that are seeking to hire people to fill immediate needs.

We’re working on a list of places that are looking to fill those needs, find more information below.

WALMART

New information Friday from Walmart: The company plans to hire 2,000 people at its Indiana stores and a total of 150,000 nationwide.

The base pay starts at up to $17 per-hour. Jobs range from stockers to forklift drivers, so people of all ages and experience levels are needed.

Application Process:

First you complete the application online. https://careers.walmart.com/

Once the online application is completed, applicants can visit the office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. with their hiring documents.

Typically, you’ll receive a job offer the same day (pending jobs available, experience and background)

You’ll start work within 72 hours.

MEIJER

A spokesperson for Meijer tells us they are actively looking to hire people for immediate positions at their local stores. Meijer is hoping to hire as many as 30-40 additional employees to fill those needs, many of the new employees would be in charge of stocking shelves and helping with inventory.

For more information, to apply and see all currently available positions visit their hiring website.

ALDI

Aldi is also hoping to immediately fill multiple positions. Employees will be hired in as “seasonal” and can start as soon as their qualifications are verified.

For more information on jobs and careers visit the Aldi hiring website.

KROGER

While Kroger is closing some of their personal-service counters like meat, seafood and salad bars — they’re also looking to hire around 10,000 workers across the country to fill immediate needs in other areas of the store.

The company has already hired more than 2,000 new employees in the past week and they are working to hire thousands more.

For more information and to apply click here.

THORNTONS

Thorntons stores remain open and the company is hiring part-time temporary contingent workers at all of its locations.

Contingent workers are part-time temporary Team Members who will clean, stock shelves and coolers, maintain store standards, assist with other non-register activities and help to create a safe, clean and friendly environment for on-the-go guests. Part-time temporary schedules are less than 30 hours per week for a defined period of time. Candidates must be 18 years of age or older.

Anyone interested should visit Thorntons’ website.

ALLIANCE HEALTH CARE

An Indianapolis area company that provides home health care to seniors is hiring. Alliance Health Care has openings for:

Certified Nursing Assistant

Certified Home Health Aide

Attendant Care

Caregivers LPN and RN’s

“We are always looking for wonderful caring people who have a heart for helping others,” said Roselyn Howard of Alliance. “We offer very flexible work schedules. Being a caregiver is a great opportunity for someone who has worked in customer service. We will train the right candidate and give the tools needed to be successful.”

The company covers all of Marion County and surrounding suburban areas.

Applications can be made on this site: http://alliancehomehealthcare.net/home-health-care-jobs.php

Or you can call Alliance at: 317 581-1100

SPHERION GREENWOOD

Hiring material handlers in Shelbyville.

• Starting pay is $17/hour (there is a potential to make an additional $3-$11/hour based on performance).

• Bonus potential: $250 bonus after training is complete (three months), and $1,000 retention bonus after six months.

Qualifications:

High School Diploma or equivalent.

1-3 years relevant experience preferred

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Click here to view job details and to apply.

Job seekers should call 317-215-7450 after applying to schedule an orientation.

Source: theindychannel.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: