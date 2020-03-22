The 1st U.S. Senator to test positive for COVID-19

According to CNBC.com Sen. Rand Paul, has tested positive for coronavirus. This makes him the first known U.S. senator to test positive.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” Paul’s office wrote on twitter. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.” He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends. No staff member has been in contact with Paul since his D.C. office began working remotely 10 days ago, according to the tweet.

If you remember, Rand Paul was the only senator to vote against the first round of emergency coronavirus funding of $8 billion earlier this month according to CNBC.com. Read the full story by clicking here.

