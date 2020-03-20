Hoosiers seeking help, resources related to COVID-19 should call 211

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana 211, a free 24/7 helpline for Hoosiers in need of assistance with human and health services, announced Friday it now has additional resources for COVID-19.

Indiana 211 has created a new website and is increasing the number of 211 navigators to handle the incoming call volume, thus seeking to hire about 30 people. Remote Disaster Triage agents are working remotely and can receive anywhere from $15 to $17 an hour.

Navigators at 211 help callers prioritize their needs and connects them with a community resource. This includes essentials such as food, utility, health care, and childcare assistance.

