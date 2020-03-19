Kelis Has A Cannabis Cooking Show Dropping On Netflix

Welcome singer/rapper Kelis to the Netflix family.

Kelis will have her very own cooking show on Netflix.

The twist is she will be cooking with Cannabis!

The series will be six episodes where chefs will cook with cannabis with the best dish winning $10,000 prize.

Kelis says, ” A dream come true. As a chef, I was intrigued by the good and as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today’s society.”

The series will hit Netflix April 20th 2020 also known as 4/20 day.

Source: thefader.com

