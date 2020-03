With the NBA series being cancelled due to the coronavirus and with many people stuck in the has the NBA is doing something that may cheer basketball fans up.

The NBA is offering free subscription to stream games.

The free subscription will last until April 22nd 2020.

You can stream full games from different seasons and some of the greatest classic games.

Sign up now at nba.com

Source: digitaltrends.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: