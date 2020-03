It has been a rough week for boxer Floyd Mayweather earlier last week it was reporter that his kids mother Josie Harris passed away in the driveway of her home in California.

Now it’s been reported that Floyd Mayweather’s long time trainer and uncle Roger Mayweather passed away at 58 years old.

Roger was one of the most famous boxing trainers and boxers back in the 80’s

Also responsible for Floyd Mayweather’s career.

Source: theblast.com

