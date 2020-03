With the kids being out of school a little longer than expected you may be finding yourself trying to find things to keep them occupied.

Well Netflix has the perfect to entertain the kids with their secret codes for more kid movies.

Codes: 4505, Feel Good Movies 783, Movies starring the Muppets 4699

For more codes go to

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CODE, which you can copy and paste into your browser.

Source: netflix-codes.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: