If your a fan of the original Best Man starring actors like Morris Chestnut, Terrance Howard and Taye Diggs

or actress like Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina Hall then ge excited!

Taye Diggs may have just let out a big secret that there is a Best Man 3 in the works.

BUT there is a twist they will turn it into a tv series.

Diggs mentions that the script is already written and they are just waiting on writer and director Malcolm Lee

Source: theybf.com

