Eric B.’s Daughter Dies Following Car Crash

The daughter of hip-hop legend Eric B. has died after being hospitalized following a serious car collision in Connecticut.

Erica Barrier was driving early on Sunday (Mar 15th) when her Mini Cooper was rear-ended by an oncoming truck, which was “unable to stop in time”.

According to the police report, the 28-year-old sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to Hartford Hospital, where she died on Monday evening as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and an investigation into the accident has since been launched.

Eric B., one half of rap pioneers Eric B. & Rakim, has yet to publicly comment on the news. However, his musical partner has posted a tribute on Facebook.

“Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family. This evening, his daughter Erica passed on after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. Erica was the brightest of stars and while we miss her physical form greatly, we will celebrate her life and her energy eternally. Please put a blessing in the air.”

