King of the Charts: Drake Breaks the Record For Most Billboard Hot 100 Records Ever

When Drake said, last name ever, first name greatest, he meant that. Drake has officially broken the record of the most Billboard Hot 100 entries making history.
Thanks to the newest single “Oprah’s Bank Account” with Da Baby and Lil’ Yachty, it has made it his 208th entry. Surpassing the Glee Cast, he began his chart-climbing journey since entering in 2009 with his debut single “Best I Ever Had” according to Billboard.
Spending 431 consecutive weeks, he has passed his peers like Lil’ Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and Jay-Z.
Most Hot 100 Entries All-Time
208, Drake
207, Glee Cast
168, Lil Wayne
109, Elvis Presley
108, Nicki Minaj
107, Kanye West
100, Jay-Z
99, Chris Brown
97, Taylor Swift
93, Future
91, James Brown
88, Eminem
80, Justin Bieber
75, Ray Charles
73, Aretha Franklin
71, The Beatles
