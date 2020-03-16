RHOA Reconciliation: NeNe & Porsha Announce They’re Back To Being Sisters—But Someone Says It’s ‘Fake’

Bossip Staff

The door is OPEN (again) when it comes to NeNe Leakes and Porsha William’s sisterhood. During Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” viewers saw the former feuding housewives make up on a cast trip to Greece.

If you can recall, NeNe and Porsha were thick as thieves until NeNe went IN on Porsha in a series of texts that Porsha made public on social media.

In them, NeNe called Porsha a “lying a** big fat hungry b***h” after Porsha claimed that NeNe grabbed her in her closet. NeNe went on to call Porsha who’d just given birth six days prior, “big piggy” while body-shaming her.

“Good night big piggy with the busted shape,” a text from NeNe read.

“Girl I know you and them granddaddy long legs and box body not coming for my body!!!!” Porsha replied. “That made my night.”

“Longggg pretty legs and Been fine! You worry bout them extra small baby ankles you rockin! Hopefully, they hold up that giant body. Try dieting! You that’s something you have never been good at,” replied NeNe.

That, however, is all water under the bridge now.

A tearful Porsha forgave NeNe on RHOA this week after she apologized for her actions. They then agreed to be “big sis” [NeNe] and “lil sis” [Porsha] again.

“I’m sorry,” said NeNe. “I love you.”

“I love you and I miss you so much,” said Porsha. “I miss you such much, NeNe. It’s been really hard without you.”

They’ve since followed up with pics of them together on social media.

Still, not everyone thinks their reconciliation is for real…

It sounds like Kenya Moore has some receipts she wants to share at the RHOA reunion.

“RHOA Season 12 Reunion will be EPIC! The #TRUTH about all these #FAKE friendships will be exposed,” wrote Kenya on Instagram. “Secrets have been kept way too long. All the snake’s heads will be cut off. My receipts are ready. #RHOA #RHOASeason12Reunion.”

Ooop! Too bad the reunion’s on hold for now amid coronavirus concerns…

NeNe, however, is unbothered by Kenya’s “receipts”. She told her followers on IG;

“We are sisters today #byereceipts @porsha4real”

What do YOU think Kney’s itching to expose at the RHOA reunion???

