Indianapolis police investigating shooting on north side of downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot early Monday morning on the north side of Downtown Indianapolis.

According to information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 5 a.m. officers found a man who had been shot after they were called to the 1600 block of North College Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police said a second male was found nearby and was taken to the IMPD Homicide Office for questioning.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: