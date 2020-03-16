Indiana University set to close most of its on-campus housing, Little 500 is canceled

BLOOMINGTGON — Indiana University is transitioning to virtual learning for the remainder of the spring semester, the institution announced on Sunday.

In order to smoothly transition to online instruction only, IU reported that spring break will be extended to March 14 through March 29. Remote classes will begin on Monday, March 30.

IU Bloomington will close most of its on-campus housing on March 20, and all students living in dormitories will need to vacate the campus.

All Little 500 events are canceled as well, and commencement scheduled for May takes the chance of not being conducted at this time. All other IU-affiliated events are instructed to be postponed, canceled, or held virtually for the rest of the semester.

IU currently has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

