Free Meals during school closings

The community has a lot of questions and concerns about food and meals as township schools have closed. A list of schools that are closed are listed at Marion County Closes Schools Due To Coronavirus. But of these closings, are meals still being offered? According to RTV6, yes. On Friday, IPS communications manager, Carrie Black, told RTV6 that 8,000 box meals for breakfast and 8,000 boxed lunches were distributed.

This is a summary of an email sent of from MSD of Washington Township’s on Friday:

Date: March 13, 2020

School Closure & Coronavirus Update

Under the direction of Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) and in collaboration with Mayor Hogsett’s office, the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township will be closed to students through April 3, 2020 due to Coronavirus and in an overabundance of caution.

This is a fluid situation and can change. Please remember that the purpose of the closure is social distancing to slow the spread of Coronavirus. Per guidance from MCPHD please refrain from unnecessary trips to public spaces and large gatherings during this closure time. We also encourage you to continue the MCPHD guidance on remaining healthy during this time.

The most updated information on the Coronavirus can be found at MarionHealth.org and www.CDC.gov/COVID-19. If you have questions or concerns regarding the Coronavirus please call the MCPHD Coronavirus Call Center at 317-221-5500 or contact your primary care physician.

Guidance for Students During the Closure – FAQs

Q: Will Washington Township Schools offer meal assistance during the closure?

A: Yes. FREE meal packets for any WT families will be available during the school closure:

WT Child Nutrition will provide “Grab and Go” meal packets for families. Meal packets will contain 8 days of breakfast and lunch supplies.

Distribution will be held at every WT school through curb service pick-up due to social distancing recommendation: Wednesday, March 18 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM and 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

If you are unable to pick-up meals during the times above on March 18th, please complete our Meal Assistance During School Closure Form. A staff member from the MSDWT Child Nutrition team will follow-up with you within 24 hours.

Q: Are there other sources for food in the community?

A: Yes. Please follow the information below for other sources for finding food assistance in Marion County:

With Community Compass, you can find: Free Meal Locations Free Groceries Food Related Events Information on WIC, SNAP, and other programs

Two ways to get help: On your smartphone: Go to App Store and search for “Community Compass” Download and install Start using to find food assistance you need Don’t have a smartphone: Text “hi” to 317-434-3758 to find assistance Questions? Visit org/compass and watch instructional videos.



