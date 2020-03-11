Star Wars Actor Inks Deal With Netflix To Tell African Stories

Star Wars actor John Boyega is planning to bring films about Africa to Netflix. The actor played Finn in the last three Star Wars canon films. His UpperRoom Productions will develop non-English language films that focus on African properties. Netflix has announced a number of African projects recently as it looks to expand internationally.

