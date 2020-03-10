Nicey Nash Divorce Is Almost Final

Nicey Nash is a few months closer to be a single woman, that’s right her divorce to Jay Tucker is coming to an end.

The two have reached a settlement where Nash will keep the house, Tesla, and her production company, ‘Chocolate Chick’.

Tucker will keep the Ford F-150 truck and will receive a final payment from Nash of $184,820, which represents his cut from the sale of another property.

The two were married for 8 years and said they have become best friends during their marriage and they want to keep it that way. Their divorce will be final June 21st.

Source: tmz.com

