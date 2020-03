Omar Epps is giving us hints that he is working on a new project.

He posted a picture on Instagram of him, Mekhi Phifer and Larenz Tate

with the caption “ Been hard at work trying to create something incredibly special for all of you! We’re one step closer…Stay tuned.”

Don’t know what it is but i’m definitely here for it!

Source: instagram.com

