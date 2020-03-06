Mary J. Blige Named Ambassador Of ABFF

Mary J. Blige is being named the ambassador of this year’s American Black Film Festival. Officials say the singer and actress will help promote the event and bring awareness to the organization’s mission. Blige will also sit down for a special question and answer session about her career during the Center Stage Talk series. The “Family Affair” singer joins a list of previous ABFF ambassadors including Idris Elba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall, and Taraji P. Henson. The American Black Film Festival will be held from June 17th to 21st in Miami, Florida.

(Source-Black Enterprise)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: