Jennifer Lopez Announces New Show On Quibi

The work flow doesn’t stop for JLO. Jennifer Lopez is taking on another venture this year when streaming service Quibi launches. The singer revealed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she’ll be producing a new show called “Thanks a Million.” Each episode will feature a celebrity gifting a 100-thousand dollar check to someone who made a positive impact on their life. The show is slated for ten episodes. “Thanks a Million” will premiere on Quibi April 6th.

I guess that Super Bowl Halftime flak, didn’t hurt JLO too much huh.

Here’s more about her new show right here….https://popculture.com/streaming/2020/03/02/jennifer-lopez-quibi-reveals-new-show-thanks-a-million-two-years-shades-blue-ends/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: