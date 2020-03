Jennifer Lopez is making it clear that she isn’t ready to walk down the aisle no time soon.

She sat down during an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Oprah’s “2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus” Tour

JLo said, “If we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’ ”

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriquez have been engaged since March 2019.

Source: instyle.com

