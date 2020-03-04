Flavor Flav Has Words For Chuck D

Flavor Flav has some words for Chuck D after his apparent dismissal from the legendary hip hop group Public Enemy. The hypeman took to Twitter to vent on Monday, writing “You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years OVER POLITICS??? All because I don’t wanna endorse a candidate, I’m very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck.” That came a day after the Public Enemy MC insinuated online that they’d be moving forward without Flavor Flav in the future. And that came after Flav went on the attack against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who Chuck D and others performed at a rally for Sunday night in L.A.

I have a feeling that it’s going to get worse before it gets better…IF it does. Your thoughts on this.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: