Blanket Jackson is all grown up.

Jackson celebrated his 18th birthday on Feb. 21st.

And just a few weeks later Jackson has gifted himself with a 2.6 million dollar mansion in California.

Some of his neighbors include music legend Dr. Dre.

He also doesn’t live to far from his grandmother Katherine Jackson.

Michael Jackson’s Cousin Wants To Spend Time With Paris And Blanket – So MJ’s Cousin Is Doing This

Source: dailymail.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: