Apple Agrees To $500 Million Settlement Over Slowing Down iPhones

Apple is shelling out up to a half-a-billion-dollars because of a lawsuit accusing the company of intentionally slowing down older iPhones. A judge in San Jose approved the settlement Monday. Apple denied allegations of trying to get people to buy new phones or batteries while slowing down older models, but executives say they’re settling to avoid more legal costs. The iPhones covered by the settlement include the 6, 6 Plus, 7, and 7Plus. Customers could get at least 25-dollars for each iPhone. So if you have any of these phones, time to cash in.

(Source-CNN)

