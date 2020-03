One of our favorite daytime judges has decided to end her judging career.

After 25 seasons on air Judge Judy will be wrapping up her show in 2021.

Judge Judy is set to sit down with Ellen The DeGeneres to talk about her next move.

She isn’t going to put down her gavel fully; she is working on a new show called Justice Judy.

Stay Tuned!

Source: etonline.com

