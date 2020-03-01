Open Lines March 1, 2020

Hosts: Ebony Chappel (@ebonythewriter) and Cameron Ridle (@cameronridle)

First Guest: Congressman Andre’ Carson discusses White House response to coronavirus outbreak, his involvement in impeachment hearings, 2020 Census and fifth annual Youth Opportunities Fair.

Second Guest: (starts at 19:32) A former IPS bus driver and retired driver speak out following controversial call off of dozens of drivers Friday morning. As for what will happen Monday morning, drivers say that is to be determined.

