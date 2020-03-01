50 Cent’s “Get Rich Or Die Tryin” Album Reaches 9-Time Platinum

50 Cent is inching closer to having a Diamond-certified album. The Recording Industry Association of America announced Wednesday that 50’s debut studio LP “Get Rich Or Die Tryin” is officially 9-time Multi-Platinum, selling over nine-million units. The 2003 project launched the Queens-native’s career, having debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart and selling 872-thousand copies in its first week. The album featured tracks like “Patiently Waiting,” “What Up Gangsta,” “21 Questions,” “P.I.M.P.” and his smash hit “In Da Club,” which became 50’s first Hot 100 chart-topper.

Who’s still bumpin this cd to this day?

