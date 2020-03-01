Social Media Sharing How Pence Handled HIV Outbreak

Now that Vice President Mike Pence is in charge of the nation’s response to the coronavirus, social media is re-examining how he handled an HIV outbreak when he was governor of Indiana. When more than 200 people in one county were infected in 2015, the idea was presented for a needle exchange. Then-Governor Pence responded by saying he was going to go home and pray on it. The exchange was eventually established two months after the outbreak. Trump on Wednesday said Pence is “very expert at the field” of healthcare and will do a great job confronting the coronavirus. The Pence appointment was raked over the coals by some Democrats and social media users.

