Business owners concerned about IndyGo’s new rapid transit line

Indy Go Red Line New Years Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction work on IndyGo’s Blue Line won’t start for another two years, but some business owners are already worried about the possible chaos it could bring.

Some business owners, like Rachel Hawkins are worried the Blue Line could impact the number of customers she gets.

“People may not come to us,” Hawkins said. “They may go somewhere else that is more convenient to access.”

IndyGo has done traffic impact and safety studies of the Blue Line corridor.

